Addressing domestic violence and sexual assault on Thursday's Access Utah

The Northern Utah Conference on Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault will take place next week at Utah State University. On this Access Utah we’ll preview the conference and talk about the issues.

Our guests will include Felicia Gallegos, Outreach and Prevention Officer with USU’s Sexual Assault and Anti-Violence Information Office (SAAVI); Misty Hewitt, Chief Program Officer, and Jeremy Torgesen, Residential Services Director, both with CAPSA, a nonprofit domestic violence, sexual abuse and rape recovery center in Logan.