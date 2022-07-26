© 2022 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stacked-Color.jpg
Access Utah

'Western Journeys' with Teow Lim Goh on Tuesday's Access Utah

Published July 26, 2022 at 12:06 PM MDT
Screenshot 2022-07-26 at 11-28-52 Western Journeys.png
teowlimgoh.com

Western Journeys, to be published later this year by University of Utah Press is, according to author Teow Lim Goh, “an essay collection on my adventures in the American West, immigration to America, and dialogues with books and art. I consider how we access truth in the face of erasure and ask what it means for an immigrant to be at home.”

Teow Lim Goh is the author of two poetry collections, Islanders (2016) and Faraway Places (2021), and a forthcoming essay collection Western Journeys (2022). Her essays, poetry, and criticism have been or will be featured in The Georgia Review, Beloit Poetry Journal, Los Angeles Review of Books, PBS NewsHour, and The New Yorker.

Tags

Access Utah Access Utah BooksUnited States HistoryImmigrationImmigrantsrailroads
Stay Connected
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams
Related Content