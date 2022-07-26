'Western Journeys' with Teow Lim Goh on Tuesday's Access Utah

Western Journeys , to be published later this year by University of Utah Press is, according to author Teow Lim Goh , “an essay collection on my adventures in the American West, immigration to America, and dialogues with books and art. I consider how we access truth in the face of erasure and ask what it means for an immigrant to be at home.”

Teow Lim Goh is the author of two poetry collections, Islanders (2016) and Faraway Places (2021), and a forthcoming essay collection Western Journeys (2022). Her essays, poetry, and criticism have been or will be featured in The Georgia Review, Beloit Poetry Journal, Los Angeles Review of Books, PBS NewsHour, and The New Yorker.

