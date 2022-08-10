© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Access Utah

The politics of open space on Tuesday's Access Utah

Published August 10, 2022 at 2:12 PM MDT
An aerial view of Cache Valley.
Open space will be on the ballot in northern Utah in November. Today we’ll talk about a proposed $20 million bond in Cache Valley that would buy up open space to preserve it.

Cache County estimates that the approximate cost to county residents of the bond would be $25 per year. The funds would be used for purchasing land and conservation easements from willing landowners in order to protect scenic vistas, preserve open lands near valley gateways, add trails and trail connectivity, and maintain agriculture, waterways and wildlife habitat.

Our guests include Cache County Executive David Zook and the co-chairs of the Open Space Committee, former North Logan mayor and state legislator Jack Draxler and entrepreneur Eric Eliason.

Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
