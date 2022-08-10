The politics of open space on Tuesday's Access Utah

Open space will be on the ballot in northern Utah in November. Today we’ll talk about a proposed $20 million bond in Cache Valley that would buy up open space to preserve it.

Cache County estimates that the approximate cost to county residents of the bond would be $25 per year. The funds would be used for purchasing land and conservation easements from willing landowners in order to protect scenic vistas, preserve open lands near valley gateways, add trails and trail connectivity, and maintain agriculture, waterways and wildlife habitat.

Our guests include Cache County Executive David Zook and the co-chairs of the Open Space Committee, former North Logan mayor and state legislator Jack Draxler and entrepreneur Eric Eliason.