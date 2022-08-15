'The Fisherman and the Dragon' on Monday's Access Utah

In THE FISHERMEN AND THE DRAGON: Fear, Greed, and a Fight for Justice on the Gulf Coast, Kirk Wallace Johnso n, author of The Feather Thief, tackles another off-the-beaten-path story – of white fishermen and Vietnamese shrimpers clashing on the Texas coast in the 1970s and ‘80s – and weaves it into a gripping narrative with surprising relevance to today. He explores such timely themes as racism, xenophobia, and the origins of the modern white supremacist movement; fallout from American wars and the plight of refugees; and climate change and shrinking natural resources.

Kirk Wallace Johnson is the author of The Feather Thief and To Be a Friend Is Fatal, and the founder of the List Project to Resettle Iraqi Allies, which he started after serving with USAID in Fallujah. The Feather Thief was a Gold Dagger Award nominee and an Edgar finalist, and named a best book of 2018 by Amazon, Buzzfeed, Outside, Popular Mechanics, Forbes, and more. Johnson’s writing has appeared in The New Yorker and The New York Times, and on This American Life , among others. He is also a senior fellow at the USC Annenberg Center on Communication Leadership and Policy, and the recipient of fellowships from the American Academy in Berlin, Yaddo, MacDowell, and the Wurlitzer Foundation. Born in West Chicago, he lives in Los Angeles with his wife, son, and daughter.