Food insecurity with Al Switzler on Monday's Access Utah

Published August 22, 2022 at 12:01 PM MDT
About one in five adults reported experiencing food insecurity in the previous 30 days according to a recent survey conducted by the Urban Institute. And data from the Census Bureau showed that last month, 25 million adults sometimes had not had enough to eat in the previous seven days. Wendy Osborne, Director of Tabitha’s Way, a Utah-based food pantry, told the New York Times that they are seeing “more people who have jobs, they’re working, they’re just not making enough.” Today we’ll talk with Al Switzler, Vice-Chair of the Board of Directors for Tabitha’s Way and a founder of Tabitha’s Way-North.

Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
