Book Show: end of summer edition on Wednesday's Access Utah

We’re compiling another UPR Community Booklist and we want to know what you’re reading. What’s on your nightstand or device right now? Is there a book that has had a big impact on you? Which books are you looking forward to reading? Perhaps you’d like to tell us a personal story connected to a favorite book. We’d love to hear about books in the adult, young adult & children’s categories. One suggestion or many are welcome.

You can email your list to us right now to upraccess@gmail.com We’ll also get reading suggestions from Anne Holman with The King’s English Bookshop in Salt Lake City and Alyssa Sherman with Back of Beyond Books in Moab. UPR friend and avid reader Elaine Thatcher will join us for the hour.

Our Current Booklist:

Amy Anderson:

Blurred Fates by Anastasia Zadeik

The Night Circus by Erin Morgenstern

When We were Orphans by Kazuo Ishiguro

Reading Resilient Grieving by Lucy Hone

Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks by Rebecca Skloot

Allisa Gilliespie:

Under The Banner of Heaven by Jon Krakauer

Jennifer in Vernal:

The American Reader edited by Diane Ravitch

Countee Cullen, Langston Hughes

Thomas Paine's Common Sense

Anne Holman from The King’s English Bookshop:

Fiction

Mercury Pictures Presents, Anthony Marra

Properties of Thirst, Marianne Wiggins

Calling for a Blanket Dance, Oscar Hokeah

House of Fortune, Jessie Burton | (appearing at The King's English on Thursday, September 9)

Nonfiction

Life on the Mississippi, Rinker Buck

Catching the Light, Joy Harjo

Poetry

Golden Ax, Rio Cortez

Rusty Barbed Wire, David Lee

Weaving Sundown in a Scarlet Light: Fifty Poems for Fifty Years, Joy Harjo

Children's

Patchwork, Matt de la Pena

Working Boats: An Inside Look at Ten Amazing Watercraft, Tom Crestodina | pre-order for November 8th

Alyssa Sherman from Back of Beyond Books:

Woman of Light by Kali Fajardo-Anstine

Cult Classic by Sloane Crosley

Dictionary of Obscure Sorrows by John Koenig

An Immense World by Ed Yong

The Crane Wife by CJ Hauser

Jesus & John Wayne by Kristin Kobes Du Mez

Under the Whispering Door by TJ Klune

School for Good Mothers by Jessamine Chan

Tom Williams:

The Path Between the Seas by David McCullough

The Great Bridge by David McCullough

The Impending Crisis by David Potter

Victoria: The Queen by Julia Baird

The Judge’s List by John Grisham

Frozen Hell: The Russo-Finnish Winter War of 1939-1940 by William Trotter

The Last Lion: Winston Spencer Churchill by William Manchester and Paul Reid

Andy Nettell:

The Sentence by Louise Erdrich

Our Eyes at Night by M Dressler

Damnation Spring by Ash Davidson

Tracing Time by Craig Childs

Janet Miller:

The History of Pendennis, His Fortunes and Misfortunes, His Friends and His Greatest Enemy by William Makepeace Thackeray. (A lesser-known work by the author of Vanity Fair.)

Kirsten Swanson:

Words born of Silence by Ruth Swaner

The Mark of the Golden Dragon by L.A. Myer

The Further Adventures of the Great Brain by John D. Fitzgerald

The Case of the Double Bumblebee Sting by John R. Erickson

Catherine Weller:

Fiction

Candy House by Jennifer Eagen

How High We Go in the Dark by Sequoia Nagamatsu

Lesser Known Monsters of the 21st Century by Kim Fu

Sea of Tranquility by Emily St. John Mandel

Non-Fiction

Bald Eagle: The Improbable Journey of America’s Bird by Jack E Davis

Brief History of Equality by Thomas Piketty

Easy Beauty: A Memoir by Chloe Cooper Jones

Origin: A Genetic History of the Americas by Jennifer Raff

Kids

I Eat Poop: A Dung Beetle’s Story by Mark Pett

Song Called Home by Sara Zarr

Elaine Thatcher:

Salt: A World History by Mark Kurlansky

State of Terror by Hillary Rodham Clinton

Sweetness and Light: The Mysterious History of the Honeybee by Hattie Ellis

The Midnight Library by Matt Haig

The Department if Rare Books and Special Collections by Eva Jurczyk

The Night Circus by Erin Morgenstern

Debt: The First 5,000 Years by David Graeber

Why Didn't They Ask Evans? by Agatha Christie

A Noise Downstairs by Linwood Barclay

Betina:

Tell Everyone on this Train I Love Them by Maeve Higgins

