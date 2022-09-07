Book Show: end of summer edition on Wednesday's Access Utah
We’re compiling another UPR Community Booklist and we want to know what you’re reading. What’s on your nightstand or device right now? Is there a book that has had a big impact on you? Which books are you looking forward to reading? Perhaps you’d like to tell us a personal story connected to a favorite book. We’d love to hear about books in the adult, young adult & children’s categories. One suggestion or many are welcome.
You can email your list to us right now to upraccess@gmail.com We’ll also get reading suggestions from Anne Holman with The King’s English Bookshop in Salt Lake City and Alyssa Sherman with Back of Beyond Books in Moab. UPR friend and avid reader Elaine Thatcher will join us for the hour.
Our Current Booklist:
Amy Anderson:
Blurred Fates by Anastasia Zadeik
The Night Circus by Erin Morgenstern
When We were Orphans by Kazuo Ishiguro
Reading Resilient Grieving by Lucy Hone
Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks by Rebecca Skloot
Allisa Gilliespie:
Under The Banner of Heaven by Jon Krakauer
Jennifer in Vernal:
The American Reader edited by Diane Ravitch
Countee Cullen, Langston Hughes
Thomas Paine's Common Sense
Anne Holman from The King’s English Bookshop:
Fiction
Mercury Pictures Presents, Anthony Marra
Properties of Thirst, Marianne Wiggins
Calling for a Blanket Dance, Oscar Hokeah
House of Fortune, Jessie Burton | (appearing at The King's English on Thursday, September 9)
Nonfiction
Life on the Mississippi, Rinker Buck
Catching the Light, Joy Harjo
Poetry
Golden Ax, Rio Cortez
Rusty Barbed Wire, David Lee
Weaving Sundown in a Scarlet Light: Fifty Poems for Fifty Years, Joy Harjo
Children's
Patchwork, Matt de la Pena
Working Boats: An Inside Look at Ten Amazing Watercraft, Tom Crestodina | pre-order for November 8th
Alyssa Sherman from Back of Beyond Books:
Woman of Light by Kali Fajardo-Anstine
Cult Classic by Sloane Crosley
Dictionary of Obscure Sorrows by John Koenig
An Immense World by Ed Yong
The Crane Wife by CJ Hauser
Jesus & John Wayne by Kristin Kobes Du Mez
Under the Whispering Door by TJ Klune
School for Good Mothers by Jessamine Chan
Tom Williams:
The Path Between the Seas by David McCullough
The Great Bridge by David McCullough
The Impending Crisis by David Potter
Victoria: The Queen by Julia Baird
The Judge’s List by John Grisham
Frozen Hell: The Russo-Finnish Winter War of 1939-1940 by William Trotter
The Last Lion: Winston Spencer Churchill by William Manchester and Paul Reid
Andy Nettell:
The Sentence by Louise Erdrich
Our Eyes at Night by M Dressler
Damnation Spring by Ash Davidson
Tracing Time by Craig Childs
Janet Miller:
The History of Pendennis, His Fortunes and Misfortunes, His Friends and His Greatest Enemy by William Makepeace Thackeray. (A lesser-known work by the author of Vanity Fair.)
Kirsten Swanson:
Words born of Silence by Ruth Swaner
The Mark of the Golden Dragon by L.A. Myer
The Further Adventures of the Great Brain by John D. Fitzgerald
The Case of the Double Bumblebee Sting by John R. Erickson
Catherine Weller:
Fiction
Candy House by Jennifer Eagen
How High We Go in the Dark by Sequoia Nagamatsu
Lesser Known Monsters of the 21st Century by Kim Fu
Sea of Tranquility by Emily St. John Mandel
Non-Fiction
Bald Eagle: The Improbable Journey of America’s Bird by Jack E Davis
Brief History of Equality by Thomas Piketty
Easy Beauty: A Memoir by Chloe Cooper Jones
Origin: A Genetic History of the Americas by Jennifer Raff
Kids
I Eat Poop: A Dung Beetle’s Story by Mark Pett
Song Called Home by Sara Zarr
Elaine Thatcher:
Salt: A World History by Mark Kurlansky
State of Terror by Hillary Rodham Clinton
Sweetness and Light: The Mysterious History of the Honeybee by Hattie Ellis
The Midnight Library by Matt Haig
The Department if Rare Books and Special Collections by Eva Jurczyk
The Night Circus by Erin Morgenstern
Debt: The First 5,000 Years by David Graeber
Why Didn't They Ask Evans? by Agatha Christie
A Noise Downstairs by Linwood Barclay
Betina:
Tell Everyone on this Train I Love Them by Maeve Higgins