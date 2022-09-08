Revisiting 'American Injustice': wrongful conviction on Thursday's Access Utah
In the past thirty years, more than 2,700 innocent American prisoners - their combined prison sentences adding up to nearly 25,000 years - have been exonerated and freed. In his new book “American Injustice,” criminal defense attorney and civil rights lawyer David Rudolf says that this number represents only a small fraction of Americans wrongfully convicted annually. Join us on this episode of Access Utah, as we discuss this issue with David Rudolf.