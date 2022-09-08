© 2022 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stacked-Color.jpg
Access Utah

Revisiting 'American Injustice': wrongful conviction on Thursday's Access Utah

Published September 8, 2022 at 11:17 AM MDT
Court.PNG
Cache County
/

In the past thirty years, more than 2,700 innocent American prisoners - their combined prison sentences adding up to nearly 25,000 years - have been exonerated and freed. In his new book “American Injustice,” criminal defense attorney and civil rights lawyer David Rudolf says that this number represents only a small fraction of Americans wrongfully convicted annually. Join us on this episode of Access Utah, as we discuss this issue with David Rudolf.

Tags

Access Utah UPRcriminal justiceLaw EnforcementDavid Rudolf
Stay Connected
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams
Related Content