Access Utah

'After Ayotzinapa' on Monday's Access Utah

Published September 12, 2022 at 10:25 AM MDT
ayotzinapa.png
In 2014, students from a rural college in Mexico came under attack by police. Six people were killed and 43 young men disappeared without a trace. Families suspected the government was hiding the truth. Anayansi Diaz-Cortes and Kate Doyle, who created the After Ayotzinapa series for Reveal, will speak at Utah Tech University on September 26, and they’ll join us for the program today.

Last year Utah Tech University brought a "Remember the 43 Students" installation to campus. They are bringing that installation back and adding an additional 43-related installation by Scottish artist Jan Nimmo on campus September 16-30.

Reveal is heard on UPR on Mondays at 11:00 a.m. and Saturdays at noon.

