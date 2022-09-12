'After Ayotzinapa' on Monday's Access Utah

In 2014, students from a rural college in Mexico came under attack by police. Six people were killed and 43 young men disappeared without a trace. Families suspected the government was hiding the truth. Anayansi Diaz-Cortes and Kate Doyle, who created the After Ayotzinapa series for Reveal , will speak at Utah Tech University on September 26, and they’ll join us for the program today.

Last year Utah Tech University brought a "Remember the 43 Students" installation to campus. They are bringing that installation back and adding an additional 43-related installation by Scottish artist Jan Nimmo on campus September 16-30.

Reveal is heard on UPR on Mondays at 11:00 a.m. and Saturdays at noon.