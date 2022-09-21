© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Access Utah

Civil discourse and building bridges on Wednesday's Access Utah

Published September 21, 2022 at 11:56 AM MDT
It’s UPR’s Fall Member Drive. On Access Utah that means some special programming, Today we’re talking about bridging-building and civil discourse. How do we talk to each other, understand each other, connect with each other when the divides only seem to be deepening? Our guest for the hour is Jason Gilmore, Associate Professor of Global Communication at Utah State University. He is the author, along with Charles Rowling, of the book, “Exceptional Me: How Donald Trump Exploited the Discourse of American Exceptionalism

Tags
Access Utah UPRJason GilmorePolitical FeudsCivil DiscourseMember Drive
