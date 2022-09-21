Civil discourse and building bridges on Wednesday's Access Utah

It’s UPR’s Fall Member Drive. On Access Utah that means some special programming, Today we’re talking about bridging-building and civil discourse. How do we talk to each other, understand each other, connect with each other when the divides only seem to be deepening? Our guest for the hour is Jason Gilmore, Associate Professor of Global Communication at Utah State University. He is the author, along with Charles Rowling, of the book, “ Exceptional Me: How Donald Trump Exploited the Discourse of American Exceptionalism ”