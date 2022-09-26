'This is What it Sounds Like' on Monday's Access Utah

The new book This Is What It Sounds Like by Susan Rogers and Ogi Ogas is a journey into the science and soul of music that reveals the secrets of why your favorite songs move you. But it’s also a story of a musical trailblazer (Susan Rogers) who began as a humble audio tech in Los Angeles, rose to become Prince’s chief engineer for Purple Rain, and then created other No. 1 hits, including Barenaked Ladies' "One Week," as one of the most successful female record producers of all time.

While exploring the science of music and the brain, Rogers also takes us behind the scenes of record-making, using her insider’s ear to illuminate the music of Prince, Frank Sinatra, Kanye West, Lana Del Rey, and many others. She shares records that changed her life, contrasts them with those that appeal to her coauthor, Ogi Ogas, and students, and encourages you to think about the records that define your own identity.

Susan Rogers, PhD, is a cognitive neuroscientist and an award-winning professor at Berklee College of Music, as well as a multi platinum record producer. She was Prince’s sound engineer during his peak productive era and was the first woman to receive the Music Producer’s Guild Outstanding Contribution to U.K. Music award. She resides in Boston, Massachusetts.

Ogi Ogas, PhD, was a Department of Homeland Security Fellow at the Department of Cognitive and Neural Systems at Boston University. He is coauthor of Journey of the Mind. He lives in Boston, Massachusetts.

