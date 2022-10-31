© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Access Utah

'Jesus and John Wayne' with Kristin Du Mez on Monday's Access Utah

Published October 31, 2022 at 1:02 PM MDT
Kristin Kobes Du Mez is a New York Times bestselling author and Professor of History and Gender Studies at Calvin University. She joins us today to talk about her most recent book, Jesus and John Wayne: How White Evangelicals Corrupted a Faith and Fractured a Nation, in which she presents a seventy-five-year history of evangelicalism. Challenging the commonly held assumption that the “moral majority” backed Donald Trump for purely pragmatic reasons, Du Mez says that Donald Trump in fact represents the fulfillment, rather than the betrayal, of many white evangelicals’ most deeply held values. Jesus and John Wayne is included on our latest UPR Community Booklist.

Kristin Kobes Du Mez holds a PhD from the University of Notre Dame and her research focuses on the intersection of gender, religion, and politics. She has written for The New York Times, The Washington Post, NBC News, Religion News Service, and Christianity Today, and has been interviewed on NPR, CBS, and the BBC, among other outlets.

Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
