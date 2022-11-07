Dogs with Alexandra Horowitz and Jules Howard on Monday's Access Utah

Today’s program is all about man’s best friend.

In the first half of the program we’ll talk with Alexandra Horowitz about her new book The Year of the Puppy: How Dogs Become Themselves. Alexandra Horowitz observes dogs for a living. Her research began more than two decades ago, studying dogs at play, and continues today. She is the author of several books about dogs. Alexandra Horowitz is a professor at Barnard College, Columbia University, where she teaches seminars in canine cognition, creative nonfiction writing, and audio storytelling. As Senior Research Fellow, she heads the Barnard Dog Cognition Lab. She is the author of Inside of a Dog: What Dogs See, Smell, and Know and three other books: On Looking; Being a Dog; and Our Dogs, Ourselves. She lives with her family of Homo sapiens, Canis familiaris, and Felis catus in New York City.

In the second half today Jules Howard will join us to talk about his new book Wonderdog: The Science of Dogs and Their Unique Friendship with Humans. Jules Howard is a wildlife expert, zoology correspondent, science-writer and broadcaster. Jules Howard writes regularly for many publications, including the Guardian, and appears regularly on television in the United Kingdom. He is the author of several nonfiction books for both adults and children and lives in England.