The 'Great Salt Lake' on Monday's Access Utah

The Great Salt Lake Collaborative is a solutions journalism initiative. It is a group of 23 news, education and media organizations that have come together to better inform and engage the public about the crisis facing the Great Salt Lake — and what can be done to make a difference before it is too late. They are answering the question: During a time of drought, climate change and major population growth, how can Utah better support a critical body of water?

Today we’ll talk to two reporters participating in the Collaborative. UPR News Director Sheri Quinn and Fox 13 Reporter Ben Winslow. They recently traveled to Las Vegas to learn what that water-starved city is doing and what Utah might learn from them.

Sheri Quinn covers science, technology, ecology, environment, climate change, wildlife research, veterinary medicine, film, culture, politics, art and youth education at Utah Public Radio. Ben Winslow is FOX 13's reporter on Capitol Hill covering a wide variety of topics including politics, polygamy, vice and courts. He has been in the news business in Utah for more than 20 years now, working in radio, newspaper, television and digital news.