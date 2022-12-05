'The Forever Witness' with Edward Humes on Monday's Access Utah

A relentless detective and an amateur genealogist solve a haunting cold case—and launch a crime-fighting revolution that tests the fragile line between justice and privacy. Edward Humes’ new book is The Forever Witness: How DNA and Genealogy Solved a Cold Case Double Murder. He joins us today to talk about a fascinating search to find a brutal killer using DNA and to talk about its ramifications: Can we use DNA to catch the murderers among us, yet still protect our last shred of privacy in the digital age—the right to the very blueprint of who we are?

Edward Humes is a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and author whose fourteen previous books include Garbology, Mississippi Mud, and the PEN Award-winning No Matter How Loud I Shout. He splits his time between Seattle and Southern California.