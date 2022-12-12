© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Access Utah

Perspectives on Russia & Ukraine on Monday's Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published December 12, 2022 at 11:00 AM MST
As the war in Ukraine continues, we’ll seek a couple of perspectives today. In the first half of the program Dr. Taira Stuart will join us. She is USU Professor Emeritus, globalization expert, public speaker, author and business coach. In the second half we’ll talk with Dr. Anna Pechenkina, Associate Professor of Political Science at Utah State University. You’re welcome to join the conversation with your question or comment to upraccess@gmail.com.

Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
