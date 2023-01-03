© 2023 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stacked-Color.jpg
Access Utah

Digital trends in Folklore for 2022 on Tuesday's Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published January 3, 2023 at 11:29 AM MST
social-media-gccaaa1d98_1280.jpg
pixabay.com

Utah State University’s Digital Folklore Project has named the hashtag #MahsaAmini, which launched a significant grassroots protest of the Iranian government’s treatment of women, the #DigitalLoreoftheYear for 2022. The hashtag emerged in September, when Amini died at the hands of the country’s “morality police” after they accused her of improperly covering her hair. Amini’s death led to an ongoing wave of grassroots protests in Iran that the government met with a brutal crackdown. In second and third places on this year’s list are Ukrainian Curses and the anti-colonialist view of Queen Elizabeth of England’s death. Our guests are the co-directors of the USU Digital Folklore Project, USU English professors Jeannie Thomas and Lynne McNeill. We’d love to hear your candidate for top digital trend of the year or maybe just your favorite meme or tweet from 2022. You can reach us on Twitter@upraccess and to upraccess@gmail.com.

Tags
Access Utah UPRFolkloredigital folkloredigital mediaLynne McNeillJeannie Thomas
Stay Connected
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams
Related Content