Digital trends in Folklore for 2022 on Tuesday's Access Utah

Utah State University’s Digital Folklore Project has named the hashtag #MahsaAmini, which launched a significant grassroots protest of the Iranian government’s treatment of women, the #DigitalLoreoftheYear for 2022. The hashtag emerged in September, when Amini died at the hands of the country’s “morality police” after they accused her of improperly covering her hair. Amini’s death led to an ongoing wave of grassroots protests in Iran that the government met with a brutal crackdown. In second and third places on this year’s list are Ukrainian Curses and the anti-colonialist view of Queen Elizabeth of England’s death. Our guests are the co-directors of the USU Digital Folklore Project, USU English professors Jeannie Thomas and Lynne McNeill. We’d love to hear your candidate for top digital trend of the year or maybe just your favorite meme or tweet from 2022. You can reach us on Twitter@upraccess and to upraccess@gmail.com.