Journalism and social media on Tuesday's Access Utah

Elon Musk recently suspended the Twitter accounts of several journalists. And with the recent upheaval at Twitter, some journalists are among those quitting the influential platform. Others are considering next steps. Twitter has been especially important for journalists and public officials. Matthew LaPlante, USU Associate Professor of Journalism, says that “Twitter has a small share of the overall social media market, but plays an outsized role in journalism and civic communication. In many cases, it’s the only real social media presence that journalists, public officials and government agencies have.” Today we’ll talk about journalism and Twitter. Our guests are Matthew LaPlante; and Aggrey Otieno, USU Assistant Professor of Journalism.