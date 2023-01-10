© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Access Utah

Journalism and social media on Tuesday's Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published January 10, 2023 at 11:28 AM MST
Elon Musk recently suspended the Twitter accounts of several journalists. And with the recent upheaval at Twitter, some journalists are among those quitting the influential platform. Others are considering next steps. Twitter has been especially important for journalists and public officials. Matthew LaPlante, USU Associate Professor of Journalism, says that “Twitter has a small share of the overall social media market, but plays an outsized role in journalism and civic communication. In many cases, it’s the only real social media presence that journalists, public officials and government agencies have.” Today we’ll talk about journalism and Twitter. Our guests are Matthew LaPlante; and Aggrey Otieno, USU Assistant Professor of Journalism.

Access Utah UPRJournalismsocial mediaTwitterMatthew LePlanteAggrey Otieno
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
