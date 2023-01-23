Advocacy groups and the 2023 Legislative Session on Monday's Access Utah

As the 2023 session of the Utah Legislature enters its second week there are many organizations advocating for their causes. We’ll talk to several of these groups today. Our guests will include Rusty Cannon, President of the Utah Taxpayers Association; Bill Tibbitts, Associate Director of the Crossroads Urban Center, Jason Stevenson, Director of Public Policy with Planned Parenthood Association of Utah, and Michael Melendez, Executive Vice President of the Libertas Institute of Utah. We’ll also give you an opportunity to tell us what you think the legislature should do this session. You can potentially help guide our planning of issues to cover on Access Utah during the session. You can email us now to upraccess@gmail.com