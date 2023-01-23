© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Access Utah

Advocacy groups and the 2023 Legislative Session on Monday's Access Utah

By Nick Porath
Published January 23, 2023 at 11:17 AM MST
vote-gcc6b573e2_1280.jpg
pixabay.com

As the 2023 session of the Utah Legislature enters its second week there are many organizations advocating for their causes. We’ll talk to several of these groups today. Our guests will include Rusty Cannon, President of the Utah Taxpayers Association; Bill Tibbitts, Associate Director of the Crossroads Urban Center, Jason Stevenson, Director of Public Policy with Planned Parenthood Association of Utah, and Michael Melendez, Executive Vice President of the Libertas Institute of Utah. We’ll also give you an opportunity to tell us what you think the legislature should do this session. You can potentially help guide our planning of issues to cover on Access Utah during the session. You can email us now to upraccess@gmail.com

Nick Porath
Nicholas Porath is a Logan native and music lover. He recently graduated from USU with a degree in broadcast journalism. It was while studying journalism that he found his niche and newfound love for radio. He first started out as an intern behind the scenes and found his way to the control room where he now hosts Here & Now on Monday through Friday from 11-1. Nick is also the producer for DEBUNKED.
