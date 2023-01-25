Sundance Film Festival 2023 on Wednesday's Access Utah

The Sundance Film Festival continues through Sunday. Today we’ll explore two films being featured this year at Sundance: Bad Press tells the story of a modern Native community fighting for transparency and access to information in order to hold their government accountable. Filmmakers Rebecca Landsberry-Baker and Joe Peeler join us in the first half of the program.

Going Varsity in Mariachi transports viewers to the symphonically, aesthetically, and emotionally vibrant world of competitive high school mariachi. Filmmakers Alejandra Vasquez and Sam Osborn join us in the second half today.

