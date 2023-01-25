© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Access Utah

Sundance Film Festival 2023 on Wednesday's Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published January 25, 2023 at 12:49 PM MST
The Sundance Film Festival continues through Sunday. Today we’ll explore two films being featured this year at Sundance: Bad Press tells the story of a modern Native community fighting for transparency and access to information in order to hold their government accountable. Filmmakers Rebecca Landsberry-Baker and Joe Peeler join us in the first half of the program.

Going Varsity in Mariachi transports viewers to the symphonically, aesthetically, and emotionally vibrant world of competitive high school mariachi. Filmmakers Alejandra Vasquez and Sam Osborn join us in the second half today.

Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
