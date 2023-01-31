© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Access Utah

'The Dignity Index' on Tuesday's Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published January 31, 2023 at 12:59 PM MST
Screenshot 2023-01-31 at 12-37-41 About — The Dignity Index.png
dignityindex.us

In 2018, Tim Shriver, Chair of Special Olympics and leader of the Social and Emotional Learning movement, gathered together a diverse group of people who formed UNITE, to help ease divisions, prevent violence and solve problems in our country. UNITE’s latest initiative, the Dignity Index Utah Demonstration Project, is the first public effort to refine and test the Dignity Index – a tool designed to show us how we treat each other when we disagree, and how our responses can either ease the divisions in our country or worsen them. Today we’ll talk with Tami Pyfer, Utah Demonstration Project Lead and Tom Rosshirt, Project Director.

