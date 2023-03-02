© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Access Utah

'Legislative Election Bills' on Thursday's Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published March 2, 2023 at 10:38 AM MST
us capitol

Rep. Jordan Teuscher, R-South Jordan is sponsoring several bills regarding how candidates are elected. The most prominent of the bills, HB393, would make it so a candidate could avoid a primary election if they got the support of 70% or more of the delegates at a party convention, even if other candidates have qualified for the ballot by gathering signatures. Taylor Morgan, executive director of Count My Vote says “The caucus and convention path is broken because it’s dominated by extremists and bullies. It is not reflective of the majority of primary voters.” Count My Vote has pushed for the continuation of the signature path to the primary ballot.

Access Utah Election LawUtah LegislatureHouse of Representatives
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams
