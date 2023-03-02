'Legislative Election Bills' on Thursday's Access Utah

Rep. Jordan Teuscher, R-South Jordan is sponsoring several bills regarding how candidates are elected. The most prominent of the bills, HB393 , would make it so a candidate could avoid a primary election if they got the support of 70% or more of the delegates at a party convention, even if other candidates have qualified for the ballot by gathering signatures. Taylor Morgan, executive director of Count My Vote says “The caucus and convention path is broken because it’s dominated by extremists and bullies. It is not reflective of the majority of primary voters.” Count My Vote has pushed for the continuation of the signature path to the primary ballot.