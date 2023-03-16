Shawn Colvin, and the William A. Burnard Warming Center on Thursday's Access Utah

In the first half today we’ll talk with Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Shawn Colvin . She’s coming to the Ellen Eccles Theatre, along with Marc Cohn, on March 31. (Tickets at https://www.cachearts.org/buy-ticketstake-classes ) She describes her memoir Diamond in the Rough as a “a stick with it, keep pushing through, survival story.” We’ll talk about her music, her struggles with depression, and overcoming obstacles as a woman in the music business.

In the second half, our guests are Amy Anderson, Board Member, and Janet Voldness, Volunteer Coordinator, at the William A. Burnard Warming Center in Logan. We’ll talk about how the Center was founded and how things are going in its first year of operation, which ends on March 31.