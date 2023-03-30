'The Power of Language' with Viorica Marian on Thursday's Access Utah

More than seven thousand languages are spoken around the world today and the majority of the planet’s population is multilingual, but until recently, science has known very little about the bilingual brain. Dr. Viorica Marian is one of the world’s leading researchers in psycholinguistics, and in her new book, THE POWER OF LANGUAGE: How the Codes We Use to Think, Speak, and Live Transform Our Minds, she presents findings more than 25 years of research on multilingualism and the psychology of language—including experiments with thousands of speakers of multiple languages—to dissect how language operates in our minds, the tremendous potential of the bilingual mind, and how to harness its power.

Dr. Viorica Marian is the Ralph and Jean Sundin Endowed Professor of Communication Sciences and Disorders and professor of psychology at Northwestern University. Since 2000, she has directed the university's Bilingualism and Psycholinguistics Research Lab, receiving funding from the National Institutes of Health and the National Science Foundation. She previously served as chair of the National Institutes of Health Language and Communication Study Section and chair of the Northwestern University Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders.