'The Last Russian Doll' with Kristen Loesch on Wednesday's Access Utah

In her debut, American novelist and Putin resistance scholar Kristen Loesch delivers a timely and topical novel—one that spans three generations of Russian history, from the 1917 revolution to the last days of the Soviet Union. THE LAST RUSSIAN DOLL is a saga about family and love, inspired by Russian literature and folklore, and told through the lens of three generations of women living at pivotal moments in Russian history.

Kristen Loesch grew up in San Francisco. She holds a BA in history as well as a master’s degree in Slavonic studies from the University of Cambridge. Her debut historical novel, The Last Russian Doll, was short-listed for the Caledonia Novel Award and long-listed for the Bath Novel Award, under a different title. It is published or forthcoming in 10 countries. After a decade living in Europe, she now resides in the Pacific Northwest with her husband and children.