'AI & Humanity' with Jennifer Keating on Monday's Access Utah

Jennifer Keating is a professor at the University of Pittsburgh. She will give a talk on Thursday for Utah Tech University’s Human Tech speaker series. Her talk “AI & Humanity: Shaping the Future” will explore the rapid development of artificial intelligence systems and their integration–sometimes unknowingly to the end user–into many aspects of our daily lives. When we are applying for a home mortgage, applying for a job through a job website, or making decisions about eldercare, AI systems are often central to those activities. The rapid pace at which these systems are developing and evolving poses important questions in our lives.

Jennifer Keating is a Teaching Professor and the Writing in the Disciplines Specialist in the William S. Dietrich II Institute for Writing Excellence at the University of Pittsburgh. Most recently, she served as Assistant Dean for Educational Initiatives in the Dietrich College for Humanities and Social Sciences at Carnegie Mellon University. She earned a Ph.D. in English and Cultural Studies at the University of Pittsburgh and a BA in English and History at the University of Rochester. She is the author of several books including AI & Humanity (MIT Press 2020) coauthored with Illah Nourbakhsh and the forthcoming Portraits of Irish Art in Practice: Rita Duffy, Mairéad McClean, Paula McFetridge and Ursula Burke.

Jennifer Keating’s talk at Utah Tech is Thursday, April 13 at 4:00 p.m. in the Zion Room on the Utah Tech University campus. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, including livestream information visit https://www.humantech-ut.com/