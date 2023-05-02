© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Access Utah

Looking to Israel to help save the Great Salt Lake on Tuesday's Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published May 2, 2023 at 1:30 PM MDT
Dawn in Tel Aviv, Israel, on March 30, 2023

Fox 13 reporter Ben Winslow recently traveled to Israel with a delegation of Utah leaders. He wrote this for the Great Salt Lake Collaborative: “One of the driest countries in the world, Israel once struggled to find enough freshwater to sustain its growing population in the midst of record droughts. Its largest body of freshwater, the Sea of Galilee, has suffered record low levels. Its saline lake, the Dead Sea, is dying from diversions upstream. Sound familiar? But Israel now has a surplus of water. And Utah policymakers who oversee the state’s dwindling water supplies want to know how the country did it.” Today we’ll talk with Ben Winslow about that trip and what Utah leaders learned in Israel.

Ben Winslow is FOX 13's reporter on Capitol Hill covering a wide variety of topics including politics, polygamy, vice and courts. He has been in the news business in Utah for more than 20 years now, working in radio, newspaper, television and digital news. Winslow has received numerous honors for his reporting, including a national Edward R. Murrow award; the Religion Newswriters Association Local TV News Report of the Year; the Utah Broadcaster's Association and the Society of Professional Journalists. Readers of Salt Lake City Weekly and Q Salt Lake have named him their "Best TV news reporter" for many years now. He co-hosts "Utah Booze News: An Alcohol Policy Podcast," covering the state's often confusing and quirky liquor laws. Winslow is also known for his very active Twitter account keeping Utahns up-to-date on important news.

Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
