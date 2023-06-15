© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Bryan Burningham on Thursday's Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published June 15, 2023 at 11:58 AM MDT
The suicide awareness ribbon is made up of both teal and purple, signifying hope and courage for those who have attempted suicide and remembrance for those who lost their battle

Our guest today is former Cache Valley resident Bryan Burningham. When he was 13, he attempted suicide, resulting in massive facial injuries and some 99 surgeries. We’ll talk about depression, suicide and resilience. Later in the program we’ll hear a report from UPR reporter Sariah Israelsen about suicide prevention efforts in Cache Valley.

A warning: this episode contains a story about a suicide attempt and depression that may be triggering for some. If you’re in emotional distress or suicidal crisis, please call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 or go to https://988lifeline.org

Access Utah UPRSuicideSuicide AwarenessSuicide PreventionMental HealthBryan Burningham
