Our signal in Moab at 88.7 FM KUST is currently off the air. We are working to get it back on as soon as possible.
Access Utah

Timothy Shriver on Thursday's Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published June 22, 2023 at 11:14 AM MDT
Special Olympics Chairman and bestselling author Timothy Shriver has been named an Impact Scholar at the University of Utah’s Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute, where he will spend several days each semester participating in guest lectures, roundtable discussions with state and local officials, and consulting with university and community leaders. Dr. Shriver is also the Chair and Co-Founder of UNITE, an initiative to promote national unity and solidarity across differences.

We’ll talk with Timothy Shriver about bridging our divides, the Dignity Index, Special Olympics and what people with disabilities can teach us.

Tom Williams
