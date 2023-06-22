Timothy Shriver on Thursday's Access Utah

Special Olympics Chairman and bestselling author Timothy Shriver has been named an Impact Scholar at the University of Utah’s Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute, where he will spend several days each semester participating in guest lectures, roundtable discussions with state and local officials, and consulting with university and community leaders. Dr. Shriver is also the Chair and Co-Founder of UNITE , an initiative to promote national unity and solidarity across differences.

We’ll talk with Timothy Shriver about bridging our divides, the Dignity Index , Special Olympics and what people with disabilities can teach us.