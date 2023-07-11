© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
UPR is temporarily off the air in Moab. Listen anytime, anywhere here at upr.org or on the UPR app.
Programs
Access Utah

'No Labels' with Dr. Benjamin Chavis on Tuesday's Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published July 11, 2023 at 12:18 PM MDT
No Labels
/

The group No Labels says “we have launched our 2024 presidential insurance project, where we’re gaining ballot access in states across America to lay the groundwork for a potential independent unity presidential ticket. Most Americans today do not want a rematch of the 2020 presidential election. If they continue to feel that way in 2024, and there is a viable path to victory for a unity ticket, No Labels’ ballot line will give America’s commonsense majority the option to propel that ticket to the White House.” No Labels has announced that they are on the ballot in Utah. Today we’ll talk with No Labels’ National Co-Chair Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis, Jr

Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis, Jr is presently the CEO & President of the National Newspaper Publishers Association and the President of Education Online Services Corporation (EOServe Corp), the world’s leading provider of online higher education for Historically Black Colleges and Universities across America, as well as other academic institutions of higher learning throughout the world. Additionally, Dr. Chavis is the President and CEO of the Hip-Hop Summit Action Network (HSAN). Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis, Jr., alongside Business Mogul Russell Simmons, co-founded HSAN, the world’s largest coalition of hip-hop artists and recording industry executives. Dr. Chavis also travels around the world giving lectures on various topics, helping to uplift, transform, and sculpt ideals.

Tags
Access Utah UPRNational PoliticsPolitical FeudsBipartisan IssuesDr. Benjamin F. Chavis, Jr.
Stay Connected
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams
Related Content