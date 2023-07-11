'No Labels' with Dr. Benjamin Chavis on Tuesday's Access Utah

The group No Labels says “we have launched our 2024 presidential insurance project, where we’re gaining ballot access in states across America to lay the groundwork for a potential independent unity presidential ticket. Most Americans today do not want a rematch of the 2020 presidential election. If they continue to feel that way in 2024, and there is a viable path to victory for a unity ticket, No Labels’ ballot line will give America’s commonsense majority the option to propel that ticket to the White House.” No Labels has announced that they are on the ballot in Utah. Today we’ll talk with No Labels’ National Co-Chair Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis, Jr

Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis, Jr is presently the CEO & President of the National Newspaper Publishers Association and the President of Education Online Services Corporation (EOServe Corp), the world’s leading provider of online higher education for Historically Black Colleges and Universities across America, as well as other academic institutions of higher learning throughout the world. Additionally, Dr. Chavis is the President and CEO of the Hip-Hop Summit Action Network (HSAN). Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis, Jr., alongside Business Mogul Russell Simmons, co-founded HSAN, the world’s largest coalition of hip-hop artists and recording industry executives. Dr. Chavis also travels around the world giving lectures on various topics, helping to uplift, transform, and sculpt ideals.