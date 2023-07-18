Jump the Moon Art Studio with Michael Bingham on Tuesday's Access Utah

Michael Bingham, executive director of Jump the Moon, a nonprofit art studio and gallery organization in Logan. He’ll join us today. As a high school art teacher, Bingham experienced the powerful impact and fulfillment the arts brought into the lives of his students, especially those with special needs. For many years, he dreamed of having a big innovative space and the time to explore a variety of new and different art making options that would ennoble everyone to higher levels of creativity, self-expression, and communication. After 7 years of trying, Jump the Moon Foundation was finally established in 2017, officially becoming a nonprofit 501C3 organization, providing assistive art making devices, art mentorship, and creative opportunities for the community.

Michael J. Bingham is a former artist at Hallmark Cards and graduate of California’s prestigious Art Center College of Design. He has nearly 40 years of experience as a professional artist, educator, designer, sculptor, and illustrator. Michael continues to make art and has created more than 2,000 pieces, many of which can be found on a variety of products and in the form of original paintings and sculptures displayed in public and private collections. He has an MFA degree in Art from USU. He has been named Utah’s Art Educator of the Year by two different organizations. He has received the Governor’s Golden Key “Ace Educator” Award and is the former UAEA (Utah Art Education Association) State representative for all High School Art Teachers in the state. He is also a recipient of the prestigious Sorenson Legacy Award.

Michael Bingham’s TEDxUSU talk.