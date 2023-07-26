'Breaking the Two-Party Doom Loop' with Lee Drutman on Wednesday's Access Utah

In his book Breaking the Two-Party Doom Loop, Lee Drutman says that American democracy is at an impasse. After years of zero-sum partisan trench warfare, our political institutions are deteriorating. Our norms are collapsing. Democrats and Republicans no longer merely argue; they cut off contact with each other. In short, the two-party system is breaking our democracy, and driving us all crazy. He makes a case for large scale electoral reform-importantly, reform not requiring a constitutional amendment-that would give America more parties, making American democracy more representative, more responsive, and ultimately more stable.

Lee Drutman is a senior fellow in the Political Reform program at New America. He is a co-founder of Fix Our House , a group that advocates for proportional representation. He is the author of The Business of America is Lobbying and winner of the 2016 American Political Science Association's Robert A. Dahl Award, given for ""scholarship of the highest quality on the subject of democracy."" In addition, he writes regularly for Polyarchy, a Vox blog. Drutman also teaches in the Center for Advanced Governmental Studies at The Johns Hopkins University. He holds a PhD in political science from the University of California, Berkeley.