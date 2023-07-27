Gov. Spencer Cox and more on Thursday's Access Utah

Today we’ll talk with Utah Gov. Spencer Cox about how he is trying to help overcome the polarization fracturing the nation. We’ll also talk about Utah’s new laws designed to limit kids’ access to social media.

Later in the program we’ll present another segment from the podcast Empty Clouds, from Patrick McNameeKing , associate director of recording operations for StoryCorps. In this segment, Life, Death and Mushrooms, Shenuve, a psychic and massage therapist based in Oaxaca, Mexico, has an encounter with an aspiring psychedelics entrepreneur that takes and dark turn. The ethical dilemmas she faced have altered the course of her life forever.