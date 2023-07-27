© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Gov. Spencer Cox and more on Thursday's Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published July 27, 2023 at 11:15 AM MDT
Governor Spencer Cox stands at a podium during the State of the State address, with legislators sitting behind him.
Utah State Office of the Governor
/

Today we’ll talk with Utah Gov. Spencer Cox about how he is trying to help overcome the polarization fracturing the nation. We’ll also talk about Utah’s new laws designed to limit kids’ access to social media.

Later in the program we’ll present another segment from the podcast Empty Clouds, from Patrick McNameeKing, associate director of recording operations for StoryCorps. In this segment, Life, Death and Mushrooms, Shenuve, a psychic and massage therapist based in Oaxaca, Mexico, has an encounter with an aspiring psychedelics entrepreneur that takes and dark turn. The ethical dilemmas she faced have altered the course of her life forever.

We’ll also feature a segment from a 2018 conversation with photographer Matika Wilbur. Her Project 562, taglined Changing The Way We See Native America, reflects her commitment to visit, engage with, and photograph all 562 plus Native American sovereign territories in the United States, seeking to overcome historical inaccuracies, stereotypical representations, and silenced Native American voices in massive-media.

