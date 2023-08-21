Revisiting 'Nothin' Lastin' with Hal Cannon on Monday's Access Utah

Hal Cannon 's newest recording Nothin' Lastin' Is out. It’s a labor of love from a musician who is now in his fifth creative decade of simultaneously embracing tradition and pushing into new musical frontiers. Hal Cannon’s career encompasses decades as a member of the cowboy and pioneer music revivalists Deseret String Band, as well as 6 albums (and counting) with the acclaimed experimental desert music outfit 3hattrio, and production duties on countless documentaries for NPR. He also founded the Western Folklife Center and annual Cowboy Poetry Gathering.

