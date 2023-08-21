© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Access Utah

Revisiting 'Nothin' Lastin' with Hal Cannon on Monday's Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published August 21, 2023 at 11:11 AM MDT
halcannon.com

Hal Cannon's newest recording Nothin' Lastin' Is out. It’s a labor of love from a musician who is now in his fifth creative decade of simultaneously embracing tradition and pushing into new musical frontiers. Hal Cannon’s career encompasses decades as a member of the cowboy and pioneer music revivalists Deseret String Band, as well as 6 albums (and counting) with the acclaimed experimental desert music outfit 3hattrio, and production duties on countless documentaries for NPR. He also founded the Western Folklife Center and annual Cowboy Poetry Gathering.

folk music
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
