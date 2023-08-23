Israel protests with Amos Guiora on Wednesday's Access Utah

Amos Guiora is Professor in the S.J. Quinney College of Law at the University of Utah. He is a dual U.S.-Israel citizen and lives in Israel for part of the year. Today we’ll get his view of the ongoing protests in Israel and the violence in the West Bank.

Amos Guiora served for 19 years in the Israel Defense Forces as Lieutenant Colonel (retired), and held several senior command positions, including legal advisor to the Gaza Strip and commander of the IDF School of Military Law. Professor Guiora has published extensively both in the U.S. and Europe on issues related to national security, limits of interrogation, religion and terrorism, the limits of power, multiculturalism, and human rights. He is the author of several books and book chapters, including The Crime of Complicity: The Bystander in the Holocaust (translated into Chinese and Dutch); Armies of Enablers: Survivor Stories of Complicity and Betrayal in Sexual Assaults, In the Crosshairs of Unfettered Executive Power: The Moral Dilemmas of Justifying and Carrying Out Targeted Killings; and Targeted Killings: Defining and Applying the Limits of Military Ethics.