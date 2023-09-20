'Who killed Doug Coleman?' on Wednesday's Access Utah

The headline from the Salt Lake Tribune from May is “ Who killed Doug Coleman? Mystery of gay man killed in 1978 still lingers. ” This story was developed by The Utah Investigative Journalism Project and the University of Utah’s “Cold Case” class investigating unsolved murders in the state. Students helped write and report the story through interviewing sources and filing records requests and found key internal city documents that named the prime suspects in the murder of Doug Coleman.

Today we’ll talk with Eric Peterson, Executive Director of The Utah Investigative Journalism Project and Will Weber, who was a journalism major at the University of Utah and a student in the Cold Case class.