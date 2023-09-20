© 2023 Utah Public Radio
'Who killed Doug Coleman?' on Wednesday's Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published September 20, 2023 at 12:23 PM MDT
Doug Coleman's body s found in a boxcar in 1978. He had been shot in the head and stomach. Salt Lake City Police say the case was unsolved, but named two prime suspects who have since died.
The headline from the Salt Lake Tribune from May is Who killed Doug Coleman? Mystery of gay man killed in 1978 still lingers.” This story was developed by The Utah Investigative Journalism Project and the University of Utah’s “Cold Case” class investigating unsolved murders in the state. Students helped write and report the story through interviewing sources and filing records requests and found key internal city documents that named the prime suspects in the murder of Doug Coleman.

Today we’ll talk with Eric Peterson, Executive Director of The Utah Investigative Journalism Project and Will Weber, who was a journalism major at the University of Utah and a student in the Cold Case class.

Later in the program today we’ll present another segment from the podcast “Empty Clouds,” from New England-based independent producer Patrick McNameeKing. The episode is titled "The Glastenbury Wilderness".

Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
