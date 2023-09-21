'After Ayotzinapa' with Tanalis Padilla on Thursday's Access Utah

In 2014, students from a rural college in Mexico came under attack by police. Six people were killed and 43 young men disappeared without a trace. Families suspected the government was hiding the truth. MIT historian Tanalis Padilla has written extensively about the teachers’ college system in Mexico, which includes the Ayotzinapa school where the 43 students were studying. She will speak at Utah Tech University on September 26 at noon in the Zion room, and will join us for the program today.

The Remember the 43 Students installation returns to the Utah Tech University campus, along with the additional 43-related installation by Scottish artist Jan Nimmo through October 6.

