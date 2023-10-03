© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Access Utah

Great Salt Lake with Katherine Walter on Tuesday's Access utah

By Tom Williams
Published October 3, 2023 at 12:39 PM MDT
On the playa: Where there was once water in abundance, there is now just the dry, cracked, exposed lake bed.
DeAgostini
/
Getty Images
On the playa: Where there was once water in abundance, there is now just the dry, cracked, exposed lake bed.

Last fall, the Great Salt Lake, the largest saline lake in the western hemisphere, reached its lowest level ever recorded—and its saltiest. Katharine S. Walter, an assistant professor of epidemiology at the University of Utah, joins us today to discuss her recent cover story for The Nation: “The Great Salt Lake Is Becoming Too Salty to Support Life” From brine flies to brine shrimp to eared grebes to pronghorn and buffalo, the lake supports an exquisite ecosystem whose collapse is literally making people sick. And while climate change is partly responsible for the lake’s decline, 70 percent of its loss of water is due to human overuse. There is still money to be made from the lake’s water. But there’s no plan to protect the health of the 1.2 million people who live in the Salt Lake Valley and the hundreds of thousands more expected to arrive. Meanwhile, those at greatest risk are those who won’t be able to leave. And as a toxic lake emerges from the receding water and suburban sprawl inches ever closer to meet it, Utah’s water issues are becoming air issues too.

Tags
Access Utah UPRGreat Salt LakeThe Great Salt Lake CollaborativeecosystemsClimate ChangeKatherine Walter
Stay Connected
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams
Related Content