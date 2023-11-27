'Secrets of the Greatest Snow on Earth' on Monday's Access Utah

Utah has long claimed to have the greatest snow on Earth—the state itself has even trademarked the phrase. In Secrets of the Greatest Snow on Earth, Jim Steenburgh investigates Wasatch weather, exposing the myths, explaining the reality, and revealing how and why Utah's powder lives up to its reputation. Steenburgh also examines ski and snowboard regions beyond Utah. Chapters explore mountain weather, avalanches and snow safety, historical accounts of weather events and snow conditions, and the basics of climate and weather forecasting, what creates the best snow for skiing and snowboarding, and climate change and the future of skiing.

Jim Steenburgh is professor of atmospheric science at the University of Utah and a fellow of the American Meteorological Society. An avid backcountry and resort skier and creator of the popular blog Wasatch Weather Weenies, he is a leading authority on mountain weather, snowstorms, and climate change in mountainous regions. His research on snow, winter storms, and forecasting has been featured by the Weather Channel, New York Times, USA Today, and Salt Lake Tribune.