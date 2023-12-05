© 2023 Utah Public Radio
American Festival Chorus Christmas with Craig Jessop on Tuesday's Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published December 5, 2023 at 11:29 AM MST

The American Festival Chorus and Orchestra is presenting Christmas from the Daines Concert Hall on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Their special guest is Kurt Bestor. The concerts also feature the Westminster Bell Choir. Our guest for the hour is AFC’s Music Director Craig Jessop. We’ll talk about the concerts, holiday music, the performing life and much more.

Craig Jessop is Music Director of the American Festival Chorus and Orchestra. Previously in his career, Dr. Jessop was music director of the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, and for many years he led musical groups in the U.S. Air Force. He is also a former Dean of the USU Caine College of the Arts. He’s currently Professor of Choral Conducting at USU.

