A Farewell with Friend Weller on Wednesday's Access Utah

Today we’ll spend the hour with Utah Public Radio’s Chief Engineer Friend Weller. Friend is retiring at the end of the year. We’ll look back on his career in radio, including UPR, and look forward to his future. We’ll tell some favorite stories, including Friend’s emergency interview with Utah Governor Gary Herbert, week-long hikes in the High Sierras, his Mellotron, adventures at mountaintop transmitter sites, Amelia Earhart, his encyclopedic knowledge of radio history and much more.