Access Utah

A Farewell with Friend Weller on Wednesday's Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published December 6, 2023 at 3:40 PM MST

Today we’ll spend the hour with Utah Public Radio’s Chief Engineer Friend Weller. Friend is retiring at the end of the year. We’ll look back on his career in radio, including UPR, and look forward to his future. We’ll tell some favorite stories, including Friend’s emergency interview with Utah Governor Gary Herbert, week-long hikes in the High Sierras, his Mellotron, adventures at mountaintop transmitter sites, Amelia Earhart, his encyclopedic knowledge of radio history and much more.

Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
