Access Utah

Discussing Lisa Thompson's 'Wild Wasatch Front' on Tuesdays Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published February 13, 2024 at 10:36 AM MST

Lisa Thompson and the Natural History Museum of Utah have a new book out called Wild Wasatch Front, an urban adventure guide that invites both locals and tourists to discover unexpected nature thriving in the cities and suburbs of the Wasatch Front. Lisa Thompson says “If you know how to look, you can discover an astonishing number and variety of wild plants and animals living in your neighborhood. Wild Wasatch Front can help you meet your wild neighbors, explore their fascinating stories, and discover our interconnected lives. With each new neighbor you meet, your neighborhood will become a little richer.”
Lisa Thompson is an exhibit developer and interpretive planner at the Natural History Museum of Utah, where she developed the "Nature All Around Us" exhibit. She is fascinated by how culture shapes the way we define nature and passionate about helping people connect to nature in their everyday lives.

Access Utah Books on Access UtahNaturewildlife ecologynatural historyLisa Thompson
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
