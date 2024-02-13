Discussing Lisa Thompson's 'Wild Wasatch Front' on Tuesdays Access Utah

Lisa Thompson and the Natural History Museum of Utah have a new book out called Wild Wasatch Front, an urban adventure guide that invites both locals and tourists to discover unexpected nature thriving in the cities and suburbs of the Wasatch Front. Lisa Thompson says “If you know how to look, you can discover an astonishing number and variety of wild plants and animals living in your neighborhood. Wild Wasatch Front can help you meet your wild neighbors, explore their fascinating stories, and discover our interconnected lives. With each new neighbor you meet, your neighborhood will become a little richer.”

Lisa Thompson is an exhibit developer and interpretive planner at the Natural History Museum of Utah, where she developed the "Nature All Around Us" exhibit. She is fascinated by how culture shapes the way we define nature and passionate about helping people connect to nature in their everyday lives.