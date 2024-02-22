© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Moab Kane Creek development on Thursday's Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published February 22, 2024 at 11:49 AM MST
Scott Ingram
/
flickr.com

A developer plans to build a large luxury home and commercial development on scenic agricultural land in the Colorado River floodplain just outside Moab. A residents’ group, as part of a groundswell of local opposition, has formed to oppose the development. This conflict is highlighting issues of land use, legislative influence, community rights, environmental stewardship and socio-economic impacts that many communities across the west are facing.

KZMU's Molly Marcello joins us for the hour, and we're also joined by Sophia Fisher and John Kovash in the first half of the program, and Laura Long and Bill Love in the second half.

