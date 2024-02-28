Bringing War Home: Vietnam War Symposium on Wednesday's Access Utah

The United States formally ended its participation in what it called the Vietnam War fifty years ago. Many are still living with the legacies of this conflict, and one of the populations deeply affected by this devastating event were the women of many backgrounds who served militarily, had loved ones go to war, tended those affected by their direct participation in the war, protested its impact, or otherwise attempted to make sense of the war’s complex experiences and legacies.

USU’s Bringing War Home Project is presenting a USU College of Humanities and Social Sciences Tanner Symposium: Women & America’s Vietnam War on Friday at the Eccles Conference Center on the USU campus in Logan. All are welcome and attendance is free and open to the public, and all sessions will be live-streamed on Zoom. Organizers do ask those interested in attending (either in person or remotely) to register in advance. It will not be possible to access the live-stream without pre-registration.

The event will feature talks from Thi Bui, author of the graphic memoir The Best We Could Do, which examines her family’s immigration to the U.S. following the war; Vietnam veteran Susan O’Neill, author of Don’t Mean Nothing, a collection of short stories set in Vietnam during the war; and Kara Dixon Vuic, author of Officer, Nurse, Woman: The Army Nurse Corps in the Vietnam War. (Link to our past episode with Thi Bui)

Susan O’Neill and Kara Dixon Vuic join us today.