Environmental Member Drive special on Wednesday's Access Utah

Environmental issues are our focus on this member drive edition of the program. We’ll talk about current concerns, like the Great Salt Lake, and look to the future with Wayne Wurtsbaugh and Jack Greene. Wayne Wurtsbaugh is professor emeritus in the Watershed Sciences Department at USU. He is also a skilled photographer. His image of the Wellsville mountains is on Utah Public Radio’s new art mug. Jack Greene is a nature educator. He is also a regular contributor to UPR’s Wild About Utah.

