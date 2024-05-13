© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Access Utah

NEHMA Exhibits '24 on Wednesday's Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published May 8, 2024 at 1:19 PM MDT

Named for its benefactor, the Nora Eccles Harrison Museum of Art was founded in 1982 and emphasizes 20th- and 21st-century American art with an emphasis on art in the American West.

We’ll talk about current exhibits at the museum: Jane Catlin: A Retrospective; Perception and Abstraction: The Terry and David Peak Collection; and Women’s Work: New Additions to the NEHMA Collection. We’ll also talk about virtual tours, K-12 education programs, community art days, summer camps, a sculpture walk, and more.

Our guest is Nora Eccles Harrison Museum of Art (NEHMA) Museum Director and Chief Curator, Katie Lee-Koven.

Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
