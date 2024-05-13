NEHMA Exhibits '24 on Wednesday's Access Utah

Named for its benefactor, the Nora Eccles Harrison Museum of Art was founded in 1982 and emphasizes 20th- and 21st-century American art with an emphasis on art in the American West.

We’ll talk about current exhibits at the museum: Jane Catlin: A Retrospective; Perception and Abstraction: The Terry and David Peak Collection; and Women’s Work: New Additions to the NEHMA Collection. We’ll also talk about virtual tours, K-12 education programs, community art days, summer camps, a sculpture walk, and more.

Our guest is Nora Eccles Harrison Museum of Art (NEHMA) Museum Director and Chief Curator, Katie Lee-Koven.