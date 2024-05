Today we’ll preview the Northern Utah Conference to End Violence, which is presented by the USU Office of the President & CAPSA and is happening on Wednesday, May 29th. Topics will include Domestic Violence in the Workplace, Stalking, Empowerment, Courts, Vicarious Trauma, and others. Our guests are CAPSA Social Services Director Makayla Hancey, and Emmalee Fishburn CAPSA’s Director of Projects and Initiatives.