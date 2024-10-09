Here's how to sign up for northern Utah's new emergency alert system

Last week, six Northern Utah counties transitioned from the CodeRed emergency alert system to Everbridge, a move designed to enhance community safety through upgraded features and technologies. The counties affected by this change are Cache, Box Elder, Morgan, Weber, Davis, and Rich county.

While this upgrade comes at an increased cost of about $75,000, it’s important to note that both systems have been funded through a federal government grant. This means local taxpayers won’t see any increase in their state taxes due to this change.

Will Lusk, Cache County’s emergency manager, acknowledged the higher price tag but stressed how important the move was for residents’ well-being. He explained it had been a collaborative decision made by all six counties who decided that the benefits far outweighed the costs.

Individuals are urged to register their phone numbers in the new directory. With fewer households relying on landlines, it's now crucial for everyone to be reachable by cell phone in the event of an emergency. Lusk cautioned that without signing up, residents might miss critical alerts and updates when it matters most.

Listed below are the links to sign up for Everbridge in your county. Set up an account and be sure to add any important locations that you would like to receive alerts for. The new system includes an option to subscribe to specific alerts, but doing so is not needed in order to receive notifications from your area. As long as your address is saved under your profile, you will receive notifications.

Note that you will not receive a confirmation text or email. Once your account is created, you’re good to go.

You can also download the Everbridge app and complete the registration process on your device.

Cache County

Box Elder County

Weber County

Davis County

Rich County

Morgan County