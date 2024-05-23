The cultural roots of America's political crisis on Access Utah

Can America’s political crisis be fixed? Can an Enlightenment-era institution—liberal democracy—survive and thrive in a post-Enlightenment world? If, for some, salvaging the older sources of national solidarity is neither possible sociologically, nor desirable politically or ethically, what cultural resources will support liberal democracy in the future? Today we’ll talk with James Davison Hunter about his new book "Democracy and Solidarity: On the Cultural Roots of America’s Political Crisis."

James Davison Hunter is LaBrosse-Levinson Distinguished Professor of Religion, Culture, and Social Theory and executive director of the Institute for Advanced Studies in Culture at the University of Virginia. His books include Culture Wars and Science and the Good.

