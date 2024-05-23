© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are off the air in Vernal. While we work to resume service, listen here or on the UPR app.
Programs
Access Utah

The cultural roots of America's political crisis on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published May 23, 2024 at 12:02 PM MDT
The cover of "Democracy and Solidarity" by James Davison Hunter has an illustrated tear down the middle to symbolize division.

Can America’s political crisis be fixed? Can an Enlightenment-era institution—liberal democracy—survive and thrive in a post-Enlightenment world? If, for some, salvaging the older sources of national solidarity is neither possible sociologically, nor desirable politically or ethically, what cultural resources will support liberal democracy in the future? Today we’ll talk with James Davison Hunter about his new book "Democracy and Solidarity: On the Cultural Roots of America’s Political Crisis."

James Davison Hunter is LaBrosse-Levinson Distinguished Professor of Religion, Culture, and Social Theory and executive director of the Institute for Advanced Studies in Culture at the University of Virginia. His books include Culture Wars and Science and the Good.

Tags
Access Utah US politicsAccess Utah BooksJames Davison HunterDemocracyUPR
Stay Connected
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams
Related Content