Science
Access Utah

A scientist’s journey to the dawn of our solar system on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published May 29, 2024 at 11:57 AM MDT
The cover of Dante Lauretta's "The Asteroid Hunter: A Scientist's Journey to the Dawn of Our Solar System" features a large asteroid in a colorful part of space.

Dante Lauretta joins us on Access Utah to talk about his new book The Asteroid Hunter: A Scientist’s Journey to the Dawn of our Solar System.

On September 11, 1999, humanity made a monumental discovery in the vastness of space. Scientists uncovered an asteroid of immense scientific importance—a colossal celestial entity. As massive as an aircraft carrier and towering as high as the Empire State Building, this cosmic titan was later named Bennu.

Remarkable for much more than its size, Bennu belonged to a rare breed of asteroids capable of revealing the essence of life itself. But just as Bennu became a beacon of promise, researchers identified a grave danger. Hurtling through space, it threatens to collide with our planet on September 24, 2182.

Dr. Dante Lauretta led the expedition as the Principal Investigator of NASA's audacious OSIRIS-REx Asteroid Sample Return Mission. Tasked with unraveling Bennu's mysteries, his team embarked on a daring quest to retrieve a precious sample from the asteroid's surface — one that held the potential to not only unlock the secrets of life's origins but also to avert an unprecedented catastrophe.

Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams
