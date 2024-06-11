© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Access Utah

A new way of thinking about the end of life on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published June 11, 2024 at 1:34 PM MDT
A close-up of two people holding hands. One is wearing a wedding band.
National Cancer Institute
/
Unsplash

Medical researcher and ICU physician Samuel Brown says, “While writing a book about death culture and American religion before the Civil War, I read hundreds of accounts of the ‘good death.’ I began to wonder why good dying was incredibly rare in the hospitals where I practiced medicine.”

In his book, “Through the Valley of Shadows: Living Wills, Intensive Care, and Making Medicine Human” (Oxford University Press), Dr. Brown proposes a new way of thinking about life-threatening illness and the end of life. In stories from his clinical experience, Dr. Brown reveals the conflicting feelings that make conversations about the possibility of death so difficult for patients, families, and doctors. These complex emotions are poorly served, he says, by the living wills or advance directives that we have come to rely on, making already difficult decisions even more painful and inhumane.

Dr. Brown proposes strategies for patients, their families, and medical practitioners so they can better address human needs before, during, and after serious illness. He argues that any solution to the inhumanity of intensive care must take advantage of new research on the ways human beings process information and make choices. He imagines a truly humane and compassionate ICU and his manifesto for reform advocates wholeness and healing for people facing life-threatening illness.

Tags
Access Utah Dr. Samuel BrownGriefIllnessLossAccess Utah BooksUPR
Stay Connected
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams
Related Content